During the last session, Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSE:HUSA)’s traded shares were 1,955,077, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.5. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.43, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.65% or $0.13. The 52-week high for the HUSA share is $6.36, that puts it down -161.73% from that peak though still a striking +64.61% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.86. The company’s market capitalization is $22.08 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.88 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.82 Million shares over the past three months.

Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. HUSA has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSE:HUSA): Trading Information

Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) registered a 5.65% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 12.9% in intraday trading to $2.79- this Monday, Feb 22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.18%, and it has moved by 5.65% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 38.86%. The short interest in Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSE:HUSA) is 596.93 Million shares and it means that shorts have 327.98 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $137.5, which implies an increase of 5558.44% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $137.5 and $137.5 respectively. As a result, HUSA is trading at a discount of 5558.44% off the target high and 5558.44% off the low.

Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 13%. While earnings are projected to return -904.3% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSE:HUSA)’s Biggest Investors

Houston American Energy Corp. insiders own 12.01% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 10.01%, with the float percentage being 11.37%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 18 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 65.18 Thousand shares (or 0.93% of all shares), a total value of $114.06 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 60.52 Thousand shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 0.87% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $105.9 Thousand.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) shares are Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund owns about 28,000 shares. This amounts to just over 0.4 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $49Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.9 Thousand, or about 0.11% of the stock, which is worth about $15.33 Thousand.