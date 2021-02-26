During the last session, Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI)’s traded shares were 25,396,370, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.69, reflecting an intraday loss of -11.03% or -$0.09. The 52-week high for the GHSI share is $1.4, that puts it down -102.9% from that peak though still a striking +76.09% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.165. The company’s market capitalization is $75.48 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 21.24 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 31.79 Million shares over the past three months.

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (GHSI) received a consensus recommendation of 0 from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. GHSI has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 0 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI): Trading Information

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (GHSI) registered a -11.03% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 38.51% in intraday trading to $1.13 this Friday, Feb 19, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -33.19%, and it has moved by -10.92% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 67.42%. The short interest in Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) is 4.87 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.15 day(s) to cover.

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (GHSI) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -40.9%. While earnings are projected to return 22.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI)’s Biggest Investors

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. insiders own 3.89% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 5.04%, with the float percentage being 5.25%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 15 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 3.05 Million shares (or 2.81% of all shares), a total value of $1.27 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 434.37 Thousand shares, is of Geode Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.4% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $180.26 Thousand.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (GHSI) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2,154,948 shares. This amounts to just over 1.98 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $431.85 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 688.58 Thousand, or about 0.63% of the stock, which is worth about $137.99 Thousand.