During the recent session, BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)’s traded shares were 1,332,549, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the last check, the stock’s price was $60.23, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.14% or -$2.6. The 52-week high for the BIGC share is $162.5, that puts it down -169.8% from that peak though still a striking +11.69% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $53.19. The company’s market capitalization is $4.22 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.62 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.73 Million shares over the past three months.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (BIGC) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3. BIGC has a Sell rating from 3 analyst(s) out of 14 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.11.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC): Trading Information

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (BIGC) registered a -4.14% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 16.86% in intraday trading to $71.00 this Monday, Feb 22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -16.58%, and it has moved by -31.61% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -7.98%. The short interest in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) is 6.08 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.23 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $75.75, which implies an increase of 25.77% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $57 and $95 respectively. As a result, BIGC is trading at a discount of 57.73% off the target high and -5.36% off the low.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (BIGC) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -14.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)’s Biggest Investors

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. insiders own 40.04% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 41.83%, with the float percentage being 69.75%. General Catalyst Group Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 167 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 8.25 Million shares (or 13.15% of all shares), a total value of $529.46 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.67 Million shares, is of Revolution Growth Management Company, Inc.’s that is approximately 9.03% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $363.65 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (BIGC) shares are Smallcap World Fund and AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 860,000 shares. This amounts to just over 1.37 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $71.64 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 420.64 Thousand, or about 0.67% of the stock, which is worth about $33.93 Million.