During the recent session, Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG)’s traded shares were 1,359,953, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.69. At the last check, the stock’s price was $14.43, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.5% or -$0.22. The 52-week high for the INSG share is $21.93, that puts it down -51.98% from that peak though still a striking +72.9% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.91. The company’s market capitalization is $1.45 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.1 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.3 Million shares over the past three months.

Inseego Corp. (INSG) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. INSG has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG): Trading Information

Inseego Corp. (INSG) registered a -1.5% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 15.72% in intraday trading to $17.24 this Monday, Feb 22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -15.62%, and it has moved by -26.62% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -6.08%. The short interest in Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) is 18.86 Million shares and it means that shorts have 4.39 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $14.25, which implies a decline of -1.25% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.5 and $20 respectively. As a result, INSG is trading at a discount of 38.6% off the target high and -27.23% off the low.

Inseego Corp. (INSG) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Inseego Corp. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Inseego Corp. (INSG) shares have gone up +34.28% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 76.19% against -2%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 100% this quarter and then jump 100% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 42% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $83.81 Million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $79.31 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $52.33 Million and $52.72 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 60.1% and then jump by 50.4% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 13.1%. While earnings are projected to return -324% in 2021, the next five years will return 20% per annum.

Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG)’s Biggest Investors

Inseego Corp. insiders own 1.21% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 55.32%, with the float percentage being 55.99%. Aviva Holdings Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 224 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 19.58 Million shares (or 19.8% of all shares), a total value of $302.91 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.7 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 4.75% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $72.7 Million.