During the last session, AeroCentury Corp. (NYSE:ACY)’s traded shares were 2,043,837, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.27. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $11.46, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.01% or $0.65. The 52-week high for the ACY share is $38.04, that puts it down -231.94% from that peak though still a striking +93.8% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.71. The company’s market capitalization is $17.72 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 320.24 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.55 Million shares over the past three months.

AeroCentury Corp. (ACY) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. ACY has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

AeroCentury Corp. (NYSE:ACY): Trading Information

AeroCentury Corp. (ACY) registered a 6.01% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 32.03% in intraday trading to $16.86 this Thursday, Feb 25, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 17.54%, and it has moved by 45.97% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 6.6%. The short interest in AeroCentury Corp. (NYSE:ACY) is 17.69 Million shares and it means that shorts have 11.41 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.75, which implies a decline of -14.92% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $9.75 and $9.75 respectively. As a result, ACY is trading at a discount of -14.92% off the target high and -14.92% off the low.

AeroCentury Corp. (ACY) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -8%. While earnings are projected to return -93.3% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

AeroCentury Corp. (NYSE:ACY)’s Biggest Investors

AeroCentury Corp. insiders own 22.6% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 4.3%, with the float percentage being 5.56%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 9 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 40.1 Thousand shares (or 2.59% of all shares), a total value of $431.08 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 21Thousand shares, is of Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc.’s that is approximately 1.36% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $225.75 Thousand.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of AeroCentury Corp. (ACY) shares are Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Bridgeway Fds Inc.-Omni Tax Managed Small Cap Value Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund owns about 10,900 shares. This amounts to just over 0.71 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $117.18 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.3 Thousand, or about 0.28% of the stock, which is worth about $46.23 Thousand.