During the recent session, 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:YQ)’s traded shares were 1,093,691, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the last check, the stock’s price was $14, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.57% or -$0.67. The 52-week high for the YQ share is $23.93, that puts it down -70.93% from that peak though still a striking +28.57% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10. The company’s market capitalization is $2.67 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.49 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.6 Million shares over the past three months.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (YQ) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. YQ has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (YQ) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -73.7% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:YQ)’s Biggest Investors

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. insiders own 2.31% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0%, with the float percentage being 0%. Galileo (PTC) Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 0 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 6.02 Million shares (or 3.57% of all shares), a total value of $77.16 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.64 Million shares, is of Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd.’s that is approximately 2.75% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $59.48 Million.