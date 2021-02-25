During the last session, Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT)’s traded shares were 2,874,610, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $12.25, reflecting an intraday loss of -12.06% or -$1.68. The 52-week high for the VIOT share is $18.99, that puts it down -55.02% from that peak though still a striking +65.71% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.2. The company’s market capitalization is $851.17 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 8.01 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.07 Million shares over the past three months.

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (VIOT) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.2. VIOT has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.15.

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT): Trading Information

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (VIOT) registered a -12.06% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 35.49% in intraday trading to $18.99 this Monday, Feb 22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 40.64%, and it has moved by 65.54% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 137.86%. The short interest in Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) is 77.94 Million shares and it means that shorts have 72.84 day(s) to cover.

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (VIOT) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Viomi Technology Co., Ltd has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (VIOT) shares have gone up +119.53% during the last six months. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -25% this quarter and then jump 100% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 39.7% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 479.4% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT)’s Biggest Investors

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd insiders own 2.57% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 32.88%, with the float percentage being 33.75%. Serenity Capital LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 24 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 2.81 Million shares (or 24.64% of all shares), a total value of $14.47 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.84 Million shares, is of FIL LTD’s that is approximately 16.14% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $9.47 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (VIOT) shares are Smallcap World Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 375,000 shares. This amounts to just over 3.29 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.93 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 31.06 Thousand, or about 0.27% of the stock, which is worth about $159.95 Thousand.