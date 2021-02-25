During the last session, Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT)’s traded shares were 2,002,309, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.1. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $10.1, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.56% or $0.71. The 52-week high for the SCKT share is $35, that puts it down -246.54% from that peak though still a striking +92.48% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.76. The company’s market capitalization is $61.41 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 41.56 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.64 Million shares over the past three months.

Socket Mobile, Inc. (SCKT) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. SCKT has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT): Trading Information

Socket Mobile, Inc. (SCKT) registered a 7.56% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 36.08% in intraday trading to $15.80 this Thursday, Feb 18, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -22.61%, and it has moved by 245.89% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 324.37%. The short interest in Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) is 42.57 Million shares and it means that shorts have 9.17 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4, which implies a decline of -60.4% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4 and $4 respectively. As a result, SCKT is trading at a discount of -60.4% off the target high and -60.4% off the low.

Socket Mobile, Inc. (SCKT) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -10.9%. While earnings are projected to return 149.3% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT)’s Biggest Investors

Socket Mobile, Inc. insiders own 22.28% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 3.25%, with the float percentage being 4.18%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 10 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 112.6 Thousand shares (or 1.85% of all shares), a total value of $267.99 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 65.62 Thousand shares, is of Acadian Asset Management’s that is approximately 1.08% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $156.18 Thousand.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Socket Mobile, Inc. (SCKT) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Extended Market Index Fd. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 27,598 shares. This amounts to just over 0.45 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $35.05 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 789, or about 0.01% of the stock, which is worth about $1Thousand.