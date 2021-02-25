During the last session, MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT)’s traded shares were 5,561,519, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.95. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.5, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.81% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the MICT share is $8.45, that puts it down -238% from that peak though still a striking +82.44% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.439. The company’s market capitalization is $228.78 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 33.51 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.1 Million shares over the past three months.

MICT, Inc. (MICT) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. MICT has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.16.

MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT): Trading Information

MICT, Inc. (MICT) registered a 0.81% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 22.6% in intraday trading to $3.23- this Monday, Feb 22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.49%, and it has moved by 9.17% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 20.19%. The short interest in MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT) is 412.82 Million shares and it means that shorts have 100.69 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6, which implies an increase of 140% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6 and $6 respectively. As a result, MICT is trading at a discount of 140% off the target high and 140% off the low.

MICT, Inc. (MICT) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -1.5%. While earnings are projected to return 51.8% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT)’s Biggest Investors

MICT, Inc. insiders own 48.05% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 4.47%, with the float percentage being 8.61%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 20 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 2.81 Million shares (or 4.08% of all shares), a total value of $5.85 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.53 Million shares, is of Altium Capital Management LP’s that is approximately 2.22% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $3.19 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of MICT, Inc. (MICT) shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Total Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund owns about 156,281 shares. This amounts to just over 0.23 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $325.06 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 89.36 Thousand, or about 0.13% of the stock, which is worth about $185.87 Thousand.