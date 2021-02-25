During the last session, Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM)’s traded shares were 1,127,748, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $43.24, reflecting an intraday gain of 51.67% or $14.73. The 52-week high for the IMNM share is $63.78, that puts it down -47.5% from that peak though still a striking +78.56% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.27. The company’s market capitalization is $455.82 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.81 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 264.19 Million shares over the past three months.

Immunome, Inc. (IMNM) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.5. IMNM has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.29.

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM): Trading Information

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $54, which implies an increase of 24.88% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $54 and $54 respectively. As a result, IMNM is trading at a discount of 24.88% off the target high and 24.88% off the low.

Immunome, Inc. (IMNM) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -33.1% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM)’s Biggest Investors

Immunome, Inc. insiders own 25% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 10.85%, with the float percentage being 14.47%. Alpine Global Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 3 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 790.21 Thousand shares (or 7.5% of all shares), a total value of $7.65 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 416.67 Thousand shares, is of Prentice Capital Management, LP’s that is approximately 3.95% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $4.03 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Immunome, Inc. (IMNM) shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Nationwide Multi Cap Portfolio. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology owns about 340,356 shares. This amounts to just over 3.23 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.29 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 17.72 Thousand, or about 0.17% of the stock, which is worth about $201.11 Thousand.