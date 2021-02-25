During the last session, 500.com Limited (NYSE:WBAI)’s traded shares were 1,048,257, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.08. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $21.92, reflecting an intraday gain of 8.09% or $1.64. The 52-week high for the WBAI share is $35, that puts it down -59.67% from that peak though still a striking +88.55% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.51. The company’s market capitalization is $942.84 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.05 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.74 Million shares over the past three months.

500.com Limited (WBAI) received a consensus recommendation of Sell from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. WBAI has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

500.com Limited (NYSE:WBAI): Trading Information

500.com Limited (WBAI) registered a 8.09% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 24.93% in intraday trading to $29.20 this Thursday, Feb 18, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -17.9%, and it has moved by 64.07% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 143.56%. The short interest in 500.com Limited (NYSE:WBAI) is 2.23 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.28 day(s) to cover.

500.com Limited (WBAI) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 9.2%. While earnings are projected to return 65.8% in 2021, the next five years will return 15.75% per annum.

500.com Limited (NYSE:WBAI)’s Biggest Investors

500.com Limited insiders own 21.56% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 9.01%, with the float percentage being 11.49%. SC China Holding Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 14 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 3.5 Million shares (or 11.4% of all shares), a total value of $31.54 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 270.44 Thousand shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 0.88% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $2.43 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of 500.com Limited (WBAI) shares are DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio and SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF. Data provided on Oct 30, 2020 indicates that DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio owns about 28,494 shares. This amounts to just over 0.09 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $84.36 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 20.22 Thousand, or about 0.07% of the stock, which is worth about $181.99 Thousand.