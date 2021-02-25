During the recent session, Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ:VTRS)’s traded shares were 7,899,329, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.58. At the last check, the stock’s price was $15.03, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.76% or -$0.27. The 52-week high for the VTRS share is $19.5, that puts it down -29.74% from that peak though still a striking +15.17% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $12.75. The company’s market capitalization is $18.19 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 14.79 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 11.99 Million shares over the past three months.

Viatris Inc. (VTRS) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.3. VTRS has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 19 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.24.

Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ:VTRS): Trading Information

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $19.81, which implies an increase of 31.8% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $15 and $24 respectively. As a result, VTRS is trading at a discount of 59.68% off the target high and -0.2% off the low.

Viatris Inc. (VTRS) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Viatris Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Viatris Inc. (VTRS) shares have jump down -6.31% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 2.26% against 13%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -11.4% this quarter and then fall -3.3% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 8% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.2 Billion as predicted by 12 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.28 Billion by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $3.19 Billion and $2.62 Billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 31.5% and then jump by 63.3% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -58%. While earnings are projected to return -95% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ:VTRS)’s Biggest Investors

Viatris Inc. insiders own 0.44% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 40.35%, with the float percentage being 40.53%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 804 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 129.07 Million shares (or 10.76% of all shares), a total value of $2.42 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 89.53 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.46% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $1.68 Billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Viatris Inc. (VTRS) shares are SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust and Fidelity 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust owns about 12,666,523 shares. This amounts to just over 1.06 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $237.37 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 10.92 Million, or about 0.91% of the stock, which is worth about $204.63 Million.