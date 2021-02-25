During the recent session, Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)’s traded shares were 2,170,895, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.19. At the last check, the stock’s price was $2.41, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.03% or -$0.16. The 52-week high for the VSTM share is $4.67, that puts it down -93.78% from that peak though still a striking +55.19% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.08. The company’s market capitalization is $407.46 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.99 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.11 Million shares over the past three months.

Verastem, Inc. (VSTM) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.3. VSTM has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.08.

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM): Trading Information

Verastem, Inc. (VSTM) registered a -6.03% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 11.84% in intraday trading to $2.83- this Friday, Feb 19, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -11.21%, and it has moved by 16.59% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 17.14%. The short interest in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) is 5.29 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.29 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4, which implies an increase of 65.98% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3 and $5 respectively. As a result, VSTM is trading at a discount of 107.47% off the target high and 24.48% off the low.

Verastem, Inc. (VSTM) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Verastem, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Verastem, Inc. (VSTM) shares have gone up +97.69% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 78.5% against 12.4%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 84.3% this quarter and then jump 74.3% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 404.2% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 0.7%. While earnings are projected to return -79.4% in 2021, the next five years will return 1.74% per annum.

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)’s Biggest Investors

Verastem, Inc. insiders own 6.99% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 45.13%, with the float percentage being 48.52%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 160 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 13.49 Million shares (or 7.95% of all shares), a total value of $28.74 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.18 Million shares, is of BVF Inc.’s that is approximately 6.59% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $23.82 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Verastem, Inc. (VSTM) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 4,808,955 shares. This amounts to just over 2.83 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.82 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.07 Million, or about 2.4% of the stock, which is worth about $8.67 Million.