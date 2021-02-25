During the last session, Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT)’s traded shares were 2,684,817, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.9. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.96, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.85% or -$0.1. The 52-week high for the VBLT share is $3.17, that puts it down -61.73% from that peak though still a striking +54.08% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.9. The company’s market capitalization is $94.45 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.21 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.01 Million shares over the past three months.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.8. VBLT has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.14.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT): Trading Information

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) registered a -4.85% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 38.17% in intraday trading to $3.17 this Tuesday, Feb 23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -22.22%, and it has moved by -27.14% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 3.7%. The short interest in Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) is 1.86 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.84 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5, which implies an increase of 155.1% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4 and $6 respectively. As a result, VBLT is trading at a discount of 206.12% off the target high and 104.08% off the low.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) shares have gone up +56.8% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -1.85% against 13.9%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 12.5% this quarter and then jump 13.3% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 65.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $220Million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $250Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $126Million and $366Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 74.6% and then fell by -31.7% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 10.4%. While earnings are projected to return 12.6% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT)’s Biggest Investors

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. insiders own 22.99% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 23.82%, with the float percentage being 30.93%. Morgan Stanley is the largest shareholder of the company, while 18 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 777.77 Thousand shares (or 2.6% of all shares), a total value of $1.47 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 518.2 Thousand shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 1.73% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $979.4 Thousand.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) shares are Delaware Group Equity Fds IV-Delaware Healthcare Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Delaware Group Equity Fds IV-Delaware Healthcare Fund owns about 200,000 shares. This amounts to just over 0.67 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $244Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 24.87 Thousand, or about 0.08% of the stock, which is worth about $47.01 Thousand.