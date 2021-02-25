During the recent session, Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)’s traded shares were 7,359,695, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.71. At the last check, the stock’s price was $18.94, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.94% or -$0.18. The 52-week high for the TROX share is $21.36, that puts it down -12.78% from that peak though still a striking +79.04% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.97. The company’s market capitalization is $2.71 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.75 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.09 Million shares over the past three months.

Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.4. TROX has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.26.

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX): Trading Information

Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) registered a -0.94% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 11.31% in intraday trading to $21.36 this Monday, Feb 22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.02%, and it has moved by 14.54% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 29.58%. The short interest in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) is 6.15 Million shares and it means that shorts have 5.64 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $21.71, which implies an increase of 14.63% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $14 and $28 respectively. As a result, TROX is trading at a discount of 47.84% off the target high and -26.08% off the low.

Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Tronox Holdings plc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) shares have gone up +117.77% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 150% against 7.6%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -10.3% this quarter and then jump 1266.7% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 16.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $838.26 Million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $848.62 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $722Million and $578Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 16.1% and then jump by 46.8% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 26.3%. While earnings are projected to return 133.9% in 2021, the next five years will return 48.9% per annum.

TROX Dividend Yield

Tronox Holdings plc is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 18, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Tronox Holdings plc is 0.28, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.46 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 3.5%.

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)’s Biggest Investors

Tronox Holdings plc insiders own 38.44% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 56.74%, with the float percentage being 92.17%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 212 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 11.34 Million shares (or 7.9% of all shares), a total value of $165.78 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.06 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 5.61% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $117.83 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) shares are Fidelity Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Fidelity Value Fund owns about 2,894,674 shares. This amounts to just over 2.02 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $42.32 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.36 Million, or about 1.64% of the stock, which is worth about $18.53 Million.