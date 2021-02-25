During the last session, TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)’s traded shares were 1,072,468, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $38.46, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.45% or $1.64. The 52-week high for the TMDX share is $41.2, that puts it down -7.12% from that peak though still a striking +73.74% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.1. The company’s market capitalization is $1.05 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.41 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 415.99 Million shares over the past three months.

TransMedics Group, Inc. (TMDX) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. TMDX has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.25.

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX): Trading Information

TransMedics Group, Inc. (TMDX) registered a 4.45% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.64% in intraday trading to $41.20 this Monday, Feb 22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 22.13%, and it has moved by 61.8% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 93.27%. The short interest in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) is 896.65 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.16 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $24, which implies a decline of -37.6% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $15 and $44 respectively. As a result, TMDX is trading at a discount of 14.4% off the target high and -61% off the low.

TransMedics Group, Inc. (TMDX) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that TransMedics Group, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. TransMedics Group, Inc. (TMDX) shares have gone up +114.86% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 50% against 19.9%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 41.9% this quarter and then jump 59.5% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 1.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $6.04 Million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $8.16 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $6.06 Million and $7.53 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -0.3% and then jump by 8.4% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -101.2% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)’s Biggest Investors

TransMedics Group, Inc. insiders own 11.86% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 78.32%, with the float percentage being 88.86%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 111 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 4.07 Million shares (or 15% of all shares), a total value of $81.08 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.5 Million shares, is of Abrams Capital Management, L.P.’s that is approximately 12.89% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $69.65 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of TransMedics Group, Inc. (TMDX) shares are Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund and Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund owns about 2,103,279 shares. This amounts to just over 7.74 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $41.86 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 717.91 Thousand, or about 2.64% of the stock, which is worth about $8.6 Million.