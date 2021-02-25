During the recent session, Pandion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAND)’s traded shares were 6,457,505, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the last check, the stock’s price was $59.57, reflecting an intraday gain of 132.42% or $33.94. The 52-week high for the PAND share is $59.75, that puts it down -0.3% from that peak though still a striking +82.74% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.28. The company’s market capitalization is $1.76 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 241.34 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 110.39 Million shares over the past three months.

Pandion Therapeutics, Inc. (PAND) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.7. PAND has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.38.

Pandion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAND): Trading Information

Pandion Therapeutics, Inc. (PAND) registered a 132.42% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.49% in intraday trading to $59.75 this Thursday, Feb 25, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 174.24%, and it has moved by 229.21% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 300.37%. The short interest in Pandion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAND) is 322.17 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.92 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $25.67, which implies a decline of -56.91% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $24 and $28 respectively. As a result, PAND is trading at a discount of -53% off the target high and -59.71% off the low.

Pandion Therapeutics, Inc. (PAND) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -95.6% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Pandion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAND)’s Biggest Investors

Pandion Therapeutics, Inc. insiders own 25.48% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 46.99%, with the float percentage being 63.06%. Boxer Capital, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 68 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 2.11 Million shares (or 7.14% of all shares), a total value of $31.3 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.77 Million shares, is of RA Capital Management, L.P.’s that is approximately 6% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $26.28 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Pandion Therapeutics, Inc. (PAND) shares are Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. Data provided on Oct 30, 2020 indicates that Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund owns about 800,000 shares. This amounts to just over 2.71 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $9.45 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 274.23 Thousand, or about 0.93% of the stock, which is worth about $4.07 Million.