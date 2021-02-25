During the last session, National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)’s traded shares were 989,969, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.04. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $51.21, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.83% or $2.82. The 52-week high for the FIZZ share is $98.21, that puts it down -91.78% from that peak though still a striking +65.14% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $17.85. The company’s market capitalization is $4.78 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 969.62 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.23 Million shares over the past three months.

National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ) received a consensus recommendation of Underweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 4. FIZZ has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.38.

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ): Trading Information

National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ) registered a 5.83% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.08% in intraday trading to $52.84 this Monday, Feb 22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.85%, and it has moved by 4.04% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 20.64%. The short interest in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) is 8.13 Million shares and it means that shorts have 6.61 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $41, which implies a decline of -19.94% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $32 and $46 respectively. As a result, FIZZ is trading at a discount of -10.17% off the target high and -37.51% off the low.

National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that National Beverage Corp. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ) shares have gone up +47.93% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 29.5% against 12.3%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 35.7% this quarter and then jump 2.6% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 7.1% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 21.4%. While earnings are projected to return -7.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 25.56% per annum.

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)’s Biggest Investors

National Beverage Corp. insiders own 75.03% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 33.93%, with the float percentage being 135.91%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 308 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 5.3 Million shares (or 11.37% of all shares), a total value of $225.05 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.2 Million shares, is of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s that is approximately 11.14% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $220.57 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Value Fd. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 1,496,944 shares. This amounts to just over 3.21 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $63.55 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.06 Million, or about 2.28% of the stock, which is worth about $36.1 Million.