During the last session, Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:GEN)’s traded shares were 1,900,442, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.48. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.86, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.46% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the GEN share is $1.75, that puts it down -103.49% from that peak though still a striking +53.49% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.4. The company’s market capitalization is $143.56 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.03 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.42 Million shares over the past three months.

Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (GEN) received a consensus recommendation of Underweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.5. GEN has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:GEN): Trading Information

Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (GEN) registered a 2.46% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 15.62% in intraday trading to $1.02 this Thursday, Feb 18, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -13.93%, and it has moved by 19.31% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 77.57%. The short interest in Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:GEN) is 681.76 Million shares and it means that shorts have 199.35 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $0.54, which implies a decline of -37.21% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $0.5 and $0.57 respectively. As a result, GEN is trading at a discount of -33.72% off the target high and -41.86% off the low.

Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (GEN) projections and forecasts

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $923.49 Million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $922.42 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.14 Billion and $1.09 Billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -18.7% and then fell by -15.2% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 15.1%. While earnings are projected to return 103.8% in 2021, the next five years will return 10% per annum.

Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:GEN)’s Biggest Investors

Genesis Healthcare, Inc. insiders own 42.34% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 22.79%, with the float percentage being 39.53%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 65 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 3.7 Million shares (or 3.34% of all shares), a total value of $1.79 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3Million shares, is of First Washington Corporation’s that is approximately 2.72% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $1.46 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (GEN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 4,001,920 shares. This amounts to just over 3.62 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.18 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 629.32 Thousand, or about 0.57% of the stock, which is worth about $342.48 Thousand.