During the recent session, Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)’s traded shares were 3,150,405, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.63. At the last check, the stock’s price was $5.69, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.32% or -$0.32. The 52-week high for the CRK share is $8.48, that puts it down -49.03% from that peak though still a striking +28.82% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.05. The company’s market capitalization is $1.35 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.28 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.22 Million shares over the past three months.

Comstock Resources, Inc. (CRK) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.2. CRK has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK): Trading Information

Comstock Resources, Inc. (CRK) registered a -5.32% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.03% in intraday trading to $6.37- this Monday, Feb 22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.42%, and it has moved by 20.98% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 32.61%. The short interest in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) is 3.76 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.17 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.36, which implies an increase of 29.35% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5 and $11 respectively. As a result, CRK is trading at a discount of 93.32% off the target high and -12.13% off the low.

Comstock Resources, Inc. (CRK) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 67.9%. While earnings are projected to return -198% in 2021, the next five years will return 20% per annum.

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)’s Biggest Investors

Comstock Resources, Inc. insiders own 69.24% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 23.42%, with the float percentage being 76.13%. Deep Basin Capital LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 160 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 5.64 Million shares (or 2.43% of all shares), a total value of $24.65 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.68 Million shares, is of Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s that is approximately 2.01% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $20.45 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Comstock Resources, Inc. (CRK) shares are Putnam Fds Tr-Putnam Multi Cap Core Fd and Fidelity Strategic Advisors Small-Mid Cap Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2020 indicates that Putnam Fds Tr-Putnam Multi Cap Core Fd owns about 2,086,869 shares. This amounts to just over 0.9 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $11.08 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 967.77 Thousand, or about 0.42% of the stock, which is worth about $4.71 Million.