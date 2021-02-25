During the last session, The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER)’s traded shares were 1,714,302, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.34. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.25, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.31% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the WTER share is $2.6, that puts it down -108% from that peak though still a striking +68% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.4. The company’s market capitalization is $97.11 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.18 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.35 Million shares over the past three months.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.3. WTER has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.04.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER): Trading Information

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER) registered a 3.31% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.71% in intraday trading to $1.4 this Monday, Feb 22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.41%, and it has moved by 0.81% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 23.76%. The short interest in The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) is 2.41 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.03 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.42, which implies an increase of 93.6% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.25 and $3.5 respectively. As a result, WTER is trading at a discount of 180% off the target high and 0% off the low.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that The Alkaline Water Company Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER) shares have jump down -18.3% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -38.24% against 12.3%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 50% this quarter and then jump 80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 17.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $13.54 Million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $17.35 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $12.09 Million and $14.22 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 12% and then jump by 22% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 35.9%. While earnings are projected to return -27.7% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER)’s Biggest Investors

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. insiders own 7.7% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 7.53%, with the float percentage being 8.15%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 44 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 1.97 Million shares (or 5% of all shares), a total value of $1.98 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 371.56 Thousand shares, is of Geode Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.95% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $375.28 Thousand.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1,103,203 shares. This amounts to just over 2.81 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.39 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 542.79 Thousand, or about 1.38% of the stock, which is worth about $683.92 Thousand.