During the last session, Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSE:SDPI)’s traded shares were 3,136,761, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.01. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.13, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.62% or $0.08. The 52-week high for the SDPI share is $1.44, that puts it down -27.43% from that peak though still a striking +82.3% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.2. The company’s market capitalization is $28.95 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.76 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.32 Million shares over the past three months.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSE:SDPI): Trading Information

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (SDPI) registered a 7.62% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 14.39% in intraday trading to $1.32 this Monday, Feb 22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -11.02%, and it has moved by 17.71% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 86.87%. The short interest in Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSE:SDPI) is 25.96 Million shares and it means that shorts have 19.67 day(s) to cover.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (SDPI) projections and forecasts

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.56 Million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.09 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $4.34 Million and $5.36 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -64.1% and then fell by -61% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 3.6%. While earnings are projected to return -325% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSE:SDPI)’s Biggest Investors

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. insiders own 59.38% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 7.46%, with the float percentage being 18.37%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 24 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 492.02 Thousand shares (or 1.92% of all shares), a total value of $297.53 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 359.7 Thousand shares, is of Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc.’s that is approximately 1.4% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $217.51 Thousand.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (SDPI) shares are Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund owns about 166,100 shares. This amounts to just over 0.65 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $100.44 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 122.8 Thousand, or about 0.48% of the stock, which is worth about $74.26 Thousand.