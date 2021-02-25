During the recent session, Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)’s traded shares were 11,950,547, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.08. At the last check, the stock’s price was $5.9, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.5% or -$0.09. The 52-week high for the SIRI share is $8.14, that puts it down -37.97% from that peak though still a striking +30.34% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.11. The company’s market capitalization is $24.41 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 22.65 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 28.73 Million shares over the past three months.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.2. SIRI has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 17 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 11 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.06.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI): Trading Information

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) registered a -1.5% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.63% in intraday trading to $6.09- this Monday, Feb 22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.41%, and it has moved by -2.06% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -6.83%. The short interest in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) is 173.62 Million shares and it means that shorts have 6.04 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.18, which implies an increase of 21.69% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5 and $8 respectively. As a result, SIRI is trading at a discount of 35.59% off the target high and -15.25% off the low.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) shares have gone up +2.39% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 8% against 11.3%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -14.3% this quarter and then jump 20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 4.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.01 Billion as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.05 Billion by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.95 Billion and $1.89 Billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 2.9% and then jump by 8.5% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -19.7%. While earnings are projected to return -84.2% in 2021, the next five years will return 12.93% per annum.

SIRI Dividend Yield

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on April 28, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. is 0.06, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.98 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)’s Biggest Investors

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. insiders own 75.42% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 16.4%, with the float percentage being 66.69%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 819 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 90.14 Million shares (or 2.18% of all shares), a total value of $574.17 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 77.17 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 1.86% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $491.57 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF owns about 53,396,151 shares. This amounts to just over 1.29 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $340.13 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 30.51 Million, or about 0.74% of the stock, which is worth about $163.51 Million.