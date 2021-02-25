During the recent session, Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)’s traded shares were 13,608,045, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.41. At the last check, the stock’s price was $28.52, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.03% or -$0.89. The 52-week high for the SLB share is $29.86, that puts it down -4.7% from that peak though still a striking +58.38% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $11.87. The company’s market capitalization is $40.19 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 13.75 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 12.92 Million shares over the past three months.

Schlumberger Limited (SLB) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.2. SLB has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 27 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 18 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.18.

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB): Trading Information

Schlumberger Limited (SLB) registered a -3.03% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.34% in intraday trading to $29.82 this Thursday, Feb 25, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 12.69%, and it has moved by 21.42% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 32.04%. The short interest in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) is 21.41 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.66 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $28.71, which implies an increase of 0.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $18.1 and $39 respectively. As a result, SLB is trading at a discount of 36.75% off the target high and -36.54% off the low.

Schlumberger Limited (SLB) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Schlumberger Limited has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Schlumberger Limited (SLB) shares have gone up +50.43% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 47.06% against 20.7%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -28% this quarter and then jump 340% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -7.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $5.09 Billion as predicted by 15 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 15 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $5.34 Billion by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $7.46 Billion and $5.36 Billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -31.8% and then fell by -0.3% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -46.1%. While earnings are projected to return -3.4% in 2021, the next five years will return 41.84% per annum.

SLB Dividend Yield

Schlumberger Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 15 and April 19, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Schlumberger Limited is 0.5, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.8 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 4.26%.

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)’s Biggest Investors

Schlumberger Limited insiders own 0.16% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 76.16%, with the float percentage being 76.29%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1412 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 115.34 Million shares (or 8.28% of all shares), a total value of $2.52 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 97.01 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.97% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $2.12 Billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Schlumberger Limited (SLB) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Dodge & Cox Stock Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 34,699,177 shares. This amounts to just over 2.49 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $539.92 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 33.76 Million, or about 2.42% of the stock, which is worth about $525.23 Million.