During the last session, Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM)’s traded shares were 4,392,161, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.79. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.19, reflecting an intraday gain of 27.6% or $0.69. The 52-week high for the SALM share is $3.49, that puts it down -9.4% from that peak though still a striking +79.62% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.65. The company’s market capitalization is $85.12 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 757.33 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 766.96 Million shares over the past three months.

Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM): Trading Information

Salem Media Group, Inc. (SALM) registered a 27.6% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.6% in intraday trading to $3.49- this Wednesday, Feb 24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.33%, and it has moved by 93.33% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 206.73%. The short interest in Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) is 484.96 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.63 day(s) to cover.

Salem Media Group, Inc. (SALM) projections and forecasts

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $62.4 Million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $60Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $64.63 Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -3.5%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -47.6%. While earnings are projected to return -761.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 7% per annum.

Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM)’s Biggest Investors

Salem Media Group, Inc. insiders own 47.39% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 9.85%, with the float percentage being 18.73%. Barclays PLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 36 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 575Thousand shares (or 2.72% of all shares), a total value of $598Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 339.56 Thousand shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 1.61% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $353.14 Thousand.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Salem Media Group, Inc. (SALM) shares are EQ Advisors Trust-1290 VT Gamco Small Company Value Port and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that EQ Advisors Trust-1290 VT Gamco Small Company Value Port owns about 345,000 shares. This amounts to just over 1.63 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $315.92 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 220.21 Thousand, or about 1.04% of the stock, which is worth about $201.65 Thousand.