QuantumScape Corporation (QS) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.5. QS has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.06.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS): Trading Information

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) registered a 7.48% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 17.17% in intraday trading to $71.97 this Thursday, Feb 18, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -10.39%, and it has moved by 19.99% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -29.41%. The short interest in QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) is 8.49 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.4 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $59, which implies a decline of -1.02% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $48 and $70 respectively. As a result, QS is trading at a discount of 17.43% off the target high and -19.48% off the low.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 95.2% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.