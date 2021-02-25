During the last session, Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE)’s traded shares were 1,174,150, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.47. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.29, reflecting an intraday gain of 17.27% or $0.19. The 52-week high for the PFIE share is $1.55, that puts it down -20.16% from that peak though still a striking +51.55% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.625. The company’s market capitalization is $61.87 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 457.78 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 304.9 Million shares over the past three months.

Profire Energy, Inc. (PFIE) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.3. PFIE has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.02.

Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE): Trading Information

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.05, which implies an increase of 58.91% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.55 and $3 respectively. As a result, PFIE is trading at a discount of 132.56% off the target high and 20.16% off the low.

Profire Energy, Inc. (PFIE) projections and forecasts

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.04 Million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.95 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $8.1 Million and $8.44 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -50.1% and then fell by -53.2% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -17.7%. While earnings are projected to return -66% in 2021, the next five years will return 21% per annum.

Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE)’s Biggest Investors

Profire Energy, Inc. insiders own 33% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 44.68%, with the float percentage being 66.68%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 41 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 2.58 Million shares (or 5.37% of all shares), a total value of $2.2 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.36 Million shares, is of Ameriprise Financial, Inc.’s that is approximately 4.92% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $2.01 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Profire Energy, Inc. (PFIE) shares are Royce Micro-Cap Fund and Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Value Fd I. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Royce Micro-Cap Fund owns about 1,389,432 shares. This amounts to just over 2.9 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.18 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.05 Million, or about 2.2% of the stock, which is worth about $686.2 Thousand.