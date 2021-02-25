During the last session, Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU)’s traded shares were 4,014,273, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.53. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.09, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.8% or $0.09. The 52-week high for the BTU share is $6.22, that puts it down -22.2% from that peak though still a striking +84.28% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.8. The company’s market capitalization is $500.06 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.93 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.44 Million shares over the past three months.

Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3. BTU has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.82.

Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU): Trading Information

Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) registered a 1.8% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.96% in intraday trading to $5.30- this Wednesday, Feb 24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 23.54%, and it has moved by 50.59% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 111.2%. The short interest in Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) is 4.73 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.07 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4, which implies a decline of -21.41% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.5 and $4.5 respectively. As a result, BTU is trading at a discount of -11.59% off the target high and -31.24% off the low.

Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Peabody Energy Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) shares have gone up +114.77% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -88.57% against 3.5%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 38.3% this quarter and then jump 94.1% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -0.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $667.25 Million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $706.4 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $846.2 Million and $697Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -21.1% and then jump by 1.3% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 44.5%. While earnings are projected to return -147.4% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU)’s Biggest Investors

Peabody Energy Corporation insiders own 1.26% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 97.31%, with the float percentage being 98.55%. Elliott Investment Management L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 175 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 28.92 Million shares (or 29.57% of all shares), a total value of $69.69 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.2 Million shares, is of Susquehanna International Group, LLP’s that is approximately 6.34% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $14.93 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that iShares Russell 2000 ETF owns about 1,618,418 shares. This amounts to just over 1.65 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.9 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.53 Million, or about 1.56% of the stock, which is worth about $3.51 Million.