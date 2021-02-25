During the recent session, NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)’s traded shares were 11,613,546, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.42. At the last check, the stock’s price was $536, reflecting an intraday loss of -7.58% or -$43.96. The 52-week high for the NVDA share is $614.9, that puts it down -14.72% from that peak though still a striking +66.29% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $180.68. The company’s market capitalization is $333.14 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 8.06 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 7.1 Million shares over the past three months.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. NVDA has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 39 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 5 suggest Overweight, and 25 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $2.55.

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA): Trading Information

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) registered a -7.58% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.49% in intraday trading to $607.0 this Friday, Feb 19, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.39%, and it has moved by -0.51% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 4.05%. The short interest in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) is 6.65 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.94 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $628.22, which implies an increase of 17.21% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $380 and $800 respectively. As a result, NVDA is trading at a discount of 49.25% off the target high and -29.1% off the low.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that NVIDIA Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) shares have gone up +13.98% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 17.1% against 11.9%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 41.7% this quarter and then jump 27.5% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 19.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.51 Billion as predicted by 30 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 30 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.79 Billion by the end of July 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $3Billion. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 50.3%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 32.2%. While earnings are projected to return -25.1% in 2021, the next five years will return 22.05% per annum.

NVDA Dividend Yield

NVIDIA Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 19 and May 24, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for NVIDIA Corporation is 0.64, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.11 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 0.39%.

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)’s Biggest Investors

NVIDIA Corporation insiders own 4.18% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 68.43%, with the float percentage being 71.42%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 2812 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 47.99 Million shares (or 7.75% of all shares), a total value of $25.06 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 44.8 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.24% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $23.39 Billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) shares are Parnassus Core Equity Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Parnassus Core Equity Fund owns about 156,000,000 shares. This amounts to just over 25.22 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $81.52 Billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 16.44 Million, or about 2.66% of the stock, which is worth about $8.9 Billion.