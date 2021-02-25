Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. AUY has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 16 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.02.

Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) projections and forecasts

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $431.81 Million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $480.71 Million by the end of April 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $403.5 Million and $428.1 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 7% and then jump by 12.3% in the coming quarter.

AUY Dividend Yield

However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Yamana Gold Inc. is 0.07, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.62 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 0.85%.

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)’s Biggest Investors

Yamana Gold Inc. insiders own 0.32% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 53.77%, with the float percentage being 53.94%. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 468 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 116.63 Million shares (or 12.1% of all shares), a total value of $665.97 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 27.76 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 2.88% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $158.52 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF owns about 56,099,290 shares. This amounts to just over 5.82 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $320.33 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 48.21 Million, or about 5% of the stock, which is worth about $275.28 Million.