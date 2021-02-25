During the last session, VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE)’s traded shares were 1,426,793, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.39, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.88% or $0.39. The 52-week high for the VYNE share is $17.96, that puts it down -114.06% from that peak though still a striking +52.32% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4. The company’s market capitalization is $430.63 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.22 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.16 Million shares over the past three months.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (VYNE) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. VYNE has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.53.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE): Trading Information

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (VYNE) registered a 4.88% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.57% in intraday trading to $8.98- this Thursday, Feb 18, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.29%, and it has moved by 11.57% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 32.75%. The short interest in VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) is 2.62 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.21 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $22, which implies an increase of 162.22% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12 and $40 respectively. As a result, VYNE is trading at a discount of 376.76% off the target high and 43.03% off the low.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (VYNE) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -30.3% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE)’s Biggest Investors

The next largest institutional holding, with 3Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 5.84% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $18.94 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (VYNE) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1,115,389 shares. This amounts to just over 2.17 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $7.41 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 839.54 Thousand, or about 1.64% of the stock, which is worth about $5.31 Million.