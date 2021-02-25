Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. LUV has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 23 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 14 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$1.87.

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) projections and forecasts

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.98 Billion as predicted by 14 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 14 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.18 Billion by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $4.23 Billion and $1.01 Billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -53.3% and then jump by 215.9% in the coming quarter.

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)’s Biggest Investors

Southwest Airlines Co. insiders own 0.25% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 76.04%, with the float percentage being 76.23%. Primecap Management Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1149 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 65.21 Million shares (or 11.04% of all shares), a total value of $3.04 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 51.59 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8.73% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $2.4 Billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) shares are Parnassus Core Equity Fund and Vanguard/Primecap Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Parnassus Core Equity Fund owns about 164,000,000 shares. This amounts to just over 27.76 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $7.64 Billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 34.23 Million, or about 5.8% of the stock, which is worth about $1.28 Billion.