Overstock.com, Inc. (OSTK) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. OSTK has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.04.

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK): Trading Information

Overstock.com, Inc. (OSTK) registered a -17.26% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 29.06% in intraday trading to $102.8 this Monday, Feb 22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -28.86%, and it has moved by 7.39% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 52.03%. The short interest in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) is 4.64 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.39 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $109.5, which implies an increase of 50.14% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $88 and $140 respectively. As a result, OSTK is trading at a discount of 91.96% off the target high and 20.66% off the low.

Overstock.com, Inc. (OSTK) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Overstock.com, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Overstock.com, Inc. (OSTK) shares have jump down -37.26% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 133.53% against 10.5%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 105.5% this quarter and then jump 41.5% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 73.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $669.99 Million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $539.8 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $370.88 Million and $351.57 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 80.6% and then jump by 53.5% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -63%. While earnings are projected to return 49.4% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)’s Biggest Investors

Overstock.com, Inc. insiders own 1.15% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 67.08%, with the float percentage being 67.87%. Morgan Stanley is the largest shareholder of the company, while 256 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 4.31 Million shares (or 10.09% of all shares), a total value of $206.9 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.55 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 8.3% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $170.24 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Overstock.com, Inc. (OSTK) shares are Morgan Stanley Insight Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Nov 29, 2020 indicates that Morgan Stanley Insight Fund owns about 2,239,995 shares. This amounts to just over 5.24 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $151.18 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.14 Million, or about 2.66% of the stock, which is worth about $82.79 Million.