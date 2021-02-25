MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) received a consensus recommendation of Sell from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 5. MSTR has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.7.

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR): Trading Information

MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) registered a 18.29% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 18.88% in intraday trading to $1,008 this Friday, Feb 19, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -13.18%, and it has moved by 41.71% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 110.45%. The short interest in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) is 1.49 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.42 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $325, which implies a decline of -60.25% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $325 and $325 respectively. As a result, MSTR is trading at a discount of -60.25% off the target high and -60.25% off the low.

MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that MicroStrategy Incorporated has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) shares have gone up +450.34% during the last six months. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 900% this quarter and then jump 294.3% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -0.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $119.59 Million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $115.47 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $121.25 Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -1.4%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -16.8%. While earnings are projected to return -123.4% in 2021, the next five years will return 10% per annum.

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)’s Biggest Investors

MicroStrategy Incorporated insiders own 0.1% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 97.1%, with the float percentage being 97.19%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 275 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 1.18 Million shares (or 15.51% of all shares), a total value of $459.29 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 845.79 Thousand shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 11.1% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $328.63 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) shares are First Tr Exchange Traded Fd II-First Tr Cloud Computing ETF and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that First Tr Exchange Traded Fd II-First Tr Cloud Computing ETF owns about 699,644 shares. This amounts to just over 9.18 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $105.34 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 465.87 Thousand, or about 6.11% of the stock, which is worth about $181.01 Million.