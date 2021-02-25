During the recent session, InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX)’s traded shares were 1,274,137, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the last check, the stock’s price was $4.56, reflecting an intraday loss of -13.64% or -$0.72. The 52-week high for the IFRX share is $9.698, that puts it down -112.68% from that peak though still a striking +44.74% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.52. The company’s market capitalization is $126.75 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 335.7 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 340.24 Million shares over the past three months.

InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.5. IFRX has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.27.

InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX): Trading Information

InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) registered a -13.64% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 24.67% in intraday trading to $5.98- this Friday, Feb 19, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -22.99%, and it has moved by -23.38% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -10.44%. The short interest in InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) is 461.23 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.36 day(s) to cover.

InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -72.4% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX)’s Biggest Investors

InflaRx N.V. insiders own 25.51% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 14.78%, with the float percentage being 19.84%. Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 36 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 856.23 Thousand shares (or 3.26% of all shares), a total value of $4.31 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 706.14 Thousand shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 2.69% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $3.55 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) shares are Pacific Select Fund-International Small Cap Portfolio and Alps ETF Tr-Alps Medical Breakthroughs ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Pacific Select Fund-International Small Cap Portfolio owns about 81,600 shares. This amounts to just over 0.31 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $410.45 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 38.82 Thousand, or about 0.15% of the stock, which is worth about $160.33 Thousand.