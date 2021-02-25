During the last session, Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)’s traded shares were 1,072,292, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $16.56, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.02% or -$0.17. The 52-week high for the IMVT share is $53.75, that puts it down -224.58% from that peak though still a striking +49.64% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.34. The company’s market capitalization is $1.62 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.04 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.09 Million shares over the past three months.

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT): Trading Information

Immunovant, Inc. (IMVT) registered a -1.02% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 21.52% in intraday trading to $21.10 this Thursday, Feb 18, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -13.66%, and it has moved by -60.75% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -64.15%. The short interest in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) is 2.51 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.3 day(s) to cover.

Immunovant, Inc. (IMVT) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 18.8% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)’s Biggest Investors

Immunovant, Inc. insiders own 60.45% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 40.74%, with the float percentage being 103%. RTW Investments LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 164 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 7.59 Million shares (or 7.75% of all shares), a total value of $350.69 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.8 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 4.9% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $221.69 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Immunovant, Inc. (IMVT) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF owns about 1,138,919 shares. This amounts to just over 1.16 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $52.61 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 964.15 Thousand, or about 0.98% of the stock, which is worth about $33.93 Million.