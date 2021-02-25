During the recent session, Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL)’s traded shares were 7,641,256, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.9. At the last check, the stock’s price was $21.87, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.8% or -$0.4. The 52-week high for the HAL share is $22.7, that puts it down -3.8% from that peak though still a striking +80.57% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.25. The company’s market capitalization is $19.59 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 11Million shares, and the average trade volume was 11.23 Million shares over the past three months.

Halliburton Company (HAL) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.5. HAL has a Sell rating from 4 analyst(s) out of 30 analysts who have looked at this stock. 11 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 4 suggest Overweight, and 11 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.17.

Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL): Trading Information

Halliburton Company (HAL) registered a -1.8% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.17% in intraday trading to $22.73 this Thursday, Feb 25, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 12.47%, and it has moved by 18.14% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 16.46%. The short interest in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) is 28.15 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.51 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $21.67, which implies a decline of -0.91% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $13 and $32 respectively. As a result, HAL is trading at a discount of 46.32% off the target high and -40.56% off the low.

Halliburton Company (HAL) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Halliburton Company has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Halliburton Company (HAL) shares have gone up +36.71% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 33.85% against 20.7%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -45.2% this quarter and then jump 320% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -1.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.34 Billion as predicted by 18 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 18 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.5 Billion by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $5.04 Billion and $3.2 Billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -33.7% and then jump by 9.6% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -33.8%. While earnings are projected to return -158.6% in 2021, the next five years will return 15.51% per annum.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

HAL Dividend Yield

Halliburton Company is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 19 and April 23, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Halliburton Company is 0.18, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.81 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 2.54%.

Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL)’s Biggest Investors

Halliburton Company insiders own 0.32% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 77.32%, with the float percentage being 77.56%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 934 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 101.23 Million shares (or 11.39% of all shares), a total value of $1.91 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 64.41 Million shares, is of Capital World Investors’s that is approximately 7.25% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $1.22 Billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Halliburton Company (HAL) shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and American Balanced Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Growth Fund Of America Inc owns about 26,803,179 shares. This amounts to just over 3.02 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $506.58 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 25Million, or about 2.81% of the stock, which is worth about $472.5 Million.