During the last session, Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE)’s traded shares were 1,059,260, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.43. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.88, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.67% or $0.08. The 52-week high for the GURE share is $6.42, that puts it down -31.56% from that peak though still a striking +45.9% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.64. The company’s market capitalization is $48.79 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 105.55 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 70.69 Million shares over the past three months.

Gulf Resources, Inc. (GURE) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. GURE has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE): Trading Information

Gulf Resources, Inc. (GURE) registered a 1.67% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 13.93% in intraday trading to $5.67- this Wednesday, Feb 24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.83%, and it has moved by 13.75% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 18.45%. The short interest in Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) is 6.16 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.09 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $50, which implies an increase of 924.59% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $50 and $50 respectively. As a result, GURE is trading at a discount of 924.59% off the target high and 924.59% off the low.

Gulf Resources, Inc. (GURE) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -26.2%. While earnings are projected to return 63.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 19% per annum.

Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE)’s Biggest Investors

Gulf Resources, Inc. insiders own 35.83% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 6.02%, with the float percentage being 9.38%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 10 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 356.69 Thousand shares (or 3.57% of all shares), a total value of $1.47 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 166.44 Thousand shares, is of Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc.’s that is approximately 1.66% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $685.73 Thousand.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Gulf Resources, Inc. (GURE) shares are Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund owns about 107,360 shares. This amounts to just over 1.07 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $442.32 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 56.96 Thousand, or about 0.57% of the stock, which is worth about $234.68 Thousand.