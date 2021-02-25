During the last session, Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE:MLSS)’s traded shares were 1,545,736, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.47. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.03, reflecting an intraday gain of 9.21% or $0.34. The 52-week high for the MLSS share is $4.4, that puts it down -9.18% from that peak though still a striking +78.91% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.85. The company’s market capitalization is $252.87 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.36 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 612.34 Million shares over the past three months.

Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE:MLSS): Trading Information

Milestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS) registered a 9.21% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.41% in intraday trading to $4.40- this Wednesday, Feb 24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 9.21%, and it has moved by 36.61% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 90.09%. The short interest in Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE:MLSS) is 2.28 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

Milestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Milestone Scientific Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Milestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS) shares have gone up +170.47% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 18.75% against 17.3%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 60% this quarter and then jump 33.3% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -37.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.01 Million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.01 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.3 Million and $1.3 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -12.6% and then jump by 54.6% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -14.2%. While earnings are projected to return 21.9% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE:MLSS)’s Biggest Investors

Milestone Scientific Inc. insiders own 32.56% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 11.7%, with the float percentage being 17.34%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 66 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 2.55 Million shares (or 4% of all shares), a total value of $5.4 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.11 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 3.31% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $4.48 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Milestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1,757,903 shares. This amounts to just over 2.76 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.44 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 872.33 Thousand, or about 1.37% of the stock, which is worth about $1.85 Million.