During the last session, McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX)’s traded shares were 5,539,311, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.09. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.22, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.52% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the MUX share is $1.6, that puts it down -31.15% from that peak though still a striking +56.56% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.53. The company’s market capitalization is $560.12 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 8.39 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 7.25 Million shares over the past three months.

McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. MUX has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.01.

McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX): Trading Information

McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) registered a 2.52% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.15% in intraday trading to $1.30 this Monday, Feb 22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.27%, and it has moved by 28.71% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 23.86%. The short interest in McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX) is 56.34 Million shares and it means that shorts have 7.77 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.86, which implies an increase of 52.46% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.7 and $2 respectively. As a result, MUX is trading at a discount of 63.93% off the target high and 39.34% off the low.

McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that McEwen Mining Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) shares have gone up +0.83% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -100% against 21.8%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 85.7% this quarter and then jump 100% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -9.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $28.88 Million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $36.07 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $32.36 Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -10.8%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 30.9%. While earnings are projected to return -24.1% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX)’s Biggest Investors

McEwen Mining Inc. insiders own 20.67% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 18.21%, with the float percentage being 22.95%. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 163 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 19.52 Million shares (or 4.55% of all shares), a total value of $19.22 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 13.97 Million shares, is of Weiss Asset Management LP’s that is approximately 3.26% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $13.76 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Silver Miners ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF owns about 18,363,101 shares. This amounts to just over 4.28 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $18.09 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.46 Million, or about 1.51% of the stock, which is worth about $6.36 Million.