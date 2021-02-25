During the recent session, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY)’s traded shares were 1,412,699, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.68. At the last check, the stock’s price was $12.34, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.99% or -$0.38. The 52-week high for the MGY share is $12.95, that puts it down -4.94% from that peak though still a striking +73.82% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.23. The company’s market capitalization is $2.85 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.11 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 2Million shares over the past three months.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.5. MGY has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 13 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.1.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY): Trading Information

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) registered a -2.99% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.47% in intraday trading to $12.95 this Wednesday, Feb 24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 26.77%, and it has moved by 32.42% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 77.05%. The short interest in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY) is 16.63 Million shares and it means that shorts have 8.32 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $11.21, which implies a decline of -9.16% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $9.5 and $14 respectively. As a result, MGY is trading at a discount of 13.45% off the target high and -23.01% off the low.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) shares have gone up +104.17% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -3150% against -1.9%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 100% this quarter and then jump 272.7% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -42.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $149.24 Million as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $172.55 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $229.71 Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -35%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -82.6% in 2021, the next five years will return 46.69% per annum.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY)’s Biggest Investors

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation insiders own 6.72% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 108.89%, with the float percentage being 116.74%. EnerVest Limited is the largest shareholder of the company, while 250 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 34.89 Million shares (or 21.08% of all shares), a total value of $246.31 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 18.48 Million shares, is of Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc’s that is approximately 11.17% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $130.46 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) shares are Fidelity Strategic Advisers Fidelity U.S. Total Stock Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Fidelity Strategic Advisers Fidelity U.S. Total Stock Fund owns about 5,285,500 shares. This amounts to just over 3.19 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $37.32 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.35 Million, or about 2.63% of the stock, which is worth about $30.74 Million.