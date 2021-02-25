During the last session, LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)’s traded shares were 2,614,276, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $11.66, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.97% or -$0.74. The 52-week high for the LX share is $15.42, that puts it down -32.25% from that peak though still a striking +48.2% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.04. The company’s market capitalization is $2.11 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.17 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.88 Million shares over the past three months.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.7. LX has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.43.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX): Trading Information

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX) registered a -5.97% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 24.38% in intraday trading to $15.42 this Friday, Feb 19, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -10.92%, and it has moved by 76.67% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 74.03%. The short interest in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) is 5.77 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2 day(s) to cover.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX) shares have gone up +37.02% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -71.02% against -5%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 4.9% this quarter and then jump 163.8% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 15.8% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 12% in 2021, the next five years will return 2.36% per annum.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)’s Biggest Investors

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. insiders own 4.74% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 30.7%, with the float percentage being 32.23%. OCEANLINK MANAGEMENT LTD. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 124 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 10.24 Million shares (or 7.77% of all shares), a total value of $68.58 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.46 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 2.63% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $23.22 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX) shares are Baron Emerging Markets Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Baron Emerging Markets Fund owns about 2,371,020 shares. This amounts to just over 1.8 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $16.24 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.45 Million, or about 1.1% of the stock, which is worth about $11.92 Million.