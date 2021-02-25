During the last session, Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI)’s traded shares were 2,652,705, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.11. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.55, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.86% or $0.35. The 52-week high for the KNDI share is $17.45, that puts it down -131.13% from that peak though still a striking +71.26% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.17. The company’s market capitalization is $546.45 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.38 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 9.18 Million shares over the past three months.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (KNDI) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. KNDI has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.08.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI): Trading Information

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (KNDI) registered a 4.86% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.65% in intraday trading to $8.45- this Thursday, Feb 18, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -11.7%, and it has moved by -7.7% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 9.42%. The short interest in Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) is 13.48 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.47 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.38, which implies a decline of -68.48% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.38 and $2.38 respectively. As a result, KNDI is trading at a discount of -68.48% off the target high and -68.48% off the low.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (KNDI) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -19.9%. While earnings are projected to return -23.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI)’s Biggest Investors

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. insiders own 17.71% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 5.52%, with the float percentage being 6.71%. Invesco Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 55 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 6.04 Million shares (or 9.5% of all shares), a total value of $41.66 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.09 Million shares, is of Citigroup Inc.’s that is approximately 1.72% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $7.54 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (KNDI) shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF owns about 5,973,447 shares. This amounts to just over 9.4 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $41.22 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 454.5 Thousand, or about 0.72% of the stock, which is worth about $3.14 Million.