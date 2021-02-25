During the last session, JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN)’s traded shares were 1,219,736, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.93. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.31, reflecting an intraday gain of 16.71% or $1.19. The 52-week high for the JAN share is $31.83, that puts it down -283.03% from that peak though still a striking +75.81% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.01. The company’s market capitalization is $19.96 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 419.67 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 702.18 Million shares over the past three months.

JanOne Inc. (JAN) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. JAN has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN): Trading Information

JanOne Inc. (JAN) registered a 16.71% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.78% in intraday trading to $9.11- this Friday, Feb 19, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.56%, and it has moved by 50.54% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 69.94%. The short interest in JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) is 41.34 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.06 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $20, which implies an increase of 140.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $20 and $20 respectively. As a result, JAN is trading at a discount of 140.67% off the target high and 140.67% off the low.

JanOne Inc. (JAN) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -64.8%. While earnings are projected to return -80.8% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN)’s Biggest Investors

JanOne Inc. insiders own 45.45% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.25%, with the float percentage being 0.45%. Citadel Advisors LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 6 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 24.02 Thousand shares (or 1% of all shares), a total value of $117.48 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.36 Thousand shares, is of UBS Group AG’s that is approximately 0.22% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $26.19 Thousand.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of JanOne Inc. (JAN) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 2,300 shares. This amounts to just over 0.1 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $10.9 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 582, or about 0.02% of the stock, which is worth about $2.85 Thousand.