During the last session, Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX)’s traded shares were 7,003,905, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.61. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.38, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.39% or $0.1. The 52-week high for the JAGX share is $4.47, that puts it down -87.82% from that peak though still a striking +92.23% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.185. The company’s market capitalization is $280.4 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 22.18 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 65.48 Million shares over the past three months.

Jaguar Health, Inc. (JAGX) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1. JAGX has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX): Trading Information

Jaguar Health, Inc. (JAGX) registered a 4.39% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 28.74% in intraday trading to $3.34- this Thursday, Feb 18, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -13.77%, and it has moved by -26.54% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 192.02%. The short interest in Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) is 5.95 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.09 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.75, which implies an increase of 57.56% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.75 and $3.75 respectively. As a result, JAGX is trading at a discount of 57.56% off the target high and 57.56% off the low.

Jaguar Health, Inc. (JAGX) projections and forecasts

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $8.6 Million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $5.29 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.51 Million and $869Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 470.7% and then jump by 508.7% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 94.1% in 2021, the next five years will return 40% per annum.

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX)’s Biggest Investors

Jaguar Health, Inc. insiders own 8.01% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 6.7%, with the float percentage being 7.29%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 16 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 1.58 Million shares (or 1.34% of all shares), a total value of $1.29 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 427.47 Thousand shares, is of Geode Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.36% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $348.38 Thousand.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Jaguar Health, Inc. (JAGX) shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund owns about 281,648 shares. This amounts to just over 0.24 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $229.54 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 193.19 Thousand, or about 0.16% of the stock, which is worth about $157.45 Thousand.