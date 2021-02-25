During the recent session, Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:HEC)’s traded shares were 2,246,039, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the last check, the stock’s price was $10.26, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.1% or -$0.22. The 52-week high for the HEC share is $12.45, that puts it down -21.35% from that peak though still a striking +5.85% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.66. The company’s market capitalization is $528.89 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.41 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.62 Million shares over the past three months.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (HEC) received a consensus recommendation of 0 from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. HEC has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 0 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:HEC): Trading Information

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (HEC) registered a -2.1% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.23% in intraday trading to $11.49 this Monday, Feb 22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.88%, and it has moved by -9.83% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -4.58%. The short interest in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:HEC) is 184.92 Million shares and it means that shorts have 114.15 day(s) to cover.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (HEC) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 0% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:HEC)’s Biggest Investors

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. insiders own 0% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 60.11%, with the float percentage being 60.11%. Millennium Management LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 55 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 2.05 Million shares (or 4.96% of all shares), a total value of $22.19 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.57 Million shares, is of Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s that is approximately 3.8% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $17.02 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (HEC) shares are Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and WCM Alternatives Event Driven Fd. Data provided on Oct 30, 2020 indicates that Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund owns about 200,000 shares. This amounts to just over 0.48 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.93 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 110.72 Thousand, or about 0.27% of the stock, which is worth about $1.09 Million.