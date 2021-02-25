During the recent session, Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL)’s traded shares were 6,707,951, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.23. At the last check, the stock’s price was $7.05, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.21% or -$0.31. The 52-week high for the HL share is $8.45, that puts it down -19.86% from that peak though still a striking +80.14% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.4. The company’s market capitalization is $3.77 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 11.75 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 11.08 Million shares over the past three months.

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL): Trading Information

Hecla Mining Company (HL) registered a -4.21% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.04% in intraday trading to $7.44- this Wednesday, Feb 24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 24.82%, and it has moved by 37.72% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 9.03%. The short interest in Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) is 14.61 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.32 day(s) to cover.

Hecla Mining Company (HL) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Hecla Mining Company has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Hecla Mining Company (HL) shares have gone up +29.35% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 400% against 30.8%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 300% this quarter and then jump 500% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 21.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $214Million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $217.47 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $136.93 Million and $149.29 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 56.3% and then jump by 45.7% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 32.5%. While earnings are projected to return 83.9% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

HL Dividend Yield

Hecla Mining Company is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 05 and May 10, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Hecla Mining Company is 0.04, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.48 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 0.31%.

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL)’s Biggest Investors

Hecla Mining Company insiders own 1.8% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 61.09%, with the float percentage being 62.22%. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 340 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 54.44 Million shares (or 10.17% of all shares), a total value of $352.77 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 46.96 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8.78% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $304.33 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Hecla Mining Company (HL) shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF owns about 31,271,109 shares. This amounts to just over 5.84 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $202.64 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 20.53 Million, or about 3.84% of the stock, which is worth about $133.03 Million.