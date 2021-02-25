During the last session, Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV)’s traded shares were 1,014,628, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.59. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.97, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.51% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the SUPV share is $3.68, that puts it down -86.8% from that peak though still a striking +35.03% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.28. The company’s market capitalization is $284.89 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 14.38 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.82 Million shares over the past three months.

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV) received a consensus recommendation of Sell from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.7. SUPV has a Sell rating from 5 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.08.

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV): Trading Information

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV) registered a 0.51% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 45.73% in intraday trading to $3.63 this Thursday, Feb 18, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.63%, and it has moved by 6.49% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -7.08%. The short interest in Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) is 484.11 Million shares and it means that shorts have 265.99 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.72, which implies a decline of -12.69% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $0.67 and $2.19 respectively. As a result, SUPV is trading at a discount of 11.17% off the target high and -65.99% off the low.

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Grupo Supervielle S.A. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV) shares have jump down -19.26% during the last six months. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 14.3% this quarter and then fall -81.5% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 220.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $131.14 Million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $134.32 Million by the end of April 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $30.3 Million and $74.56 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 332.8% and then jump by 80.1% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 26.2%. While earnings are projected to return 65.8% in 2021, the next five years will return -13.1% per annum.

SUPV Dividend Yield

Grupo Supervielle S.A. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 07 and August 13, 2018. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Grupo Supervielle S.A. is 0.04, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.09 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV)’s Biggest Investors

Grupo Supervielle S.A. insiders own 21.58% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 4.28%, with the float percentage being 5.45%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 55 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 276.96 Thousand shares (or 0.5% of all shares), a total value of $587.15 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 270Thousand shares, is of Dz Bank Ag Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank, Frankfurt Am Main’s that is approximately 0.48% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $572.4 Thousand.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV) shares are Highland Fds II-Highland Global Allocation Fd and Global X Fds-Global X MSCI Argentina ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Highland Fds II-Highland Global Allocation Fd owns about 188,858 shares. This amounts to just over 0.34 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $341.83 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 138.11 Thousand, or about 0.25% of the stock, which is worth about $292.8 Thousand.