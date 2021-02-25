During the recent session, Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)’s traded shares were 7,985,243, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.25. At the last check, the stock’s price was $258.2, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.31% or -$6.11. The 52-week high for the FB share is $304.67, that puts it down -18% from that peak though still a striking +46.9% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $137.1. The company’s market capitalization is $735.13 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 17.7 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 18.45 Million shares over the past three months.

Facebook, Inc. (FB) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.8. FB has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 50 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 4 suggest Overweight, and 39 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $2.36.

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB): Trading Information

Facebook, Inc. (FB) registered a -2.31% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.17% in intraday trading to $270.2 this Friday, Feb 19, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.86%, and it has moved by -6.84% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -5.18%. The short interest in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is 22.87 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.24 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $339.83, which implies an increase of 31.62% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $220 and $418 respectively. As a result, FB is trading at a discount of 61.89% off the target high and -14.79% off the low.

Facebook, Inc. (FB) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Facebook, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Facebook, Inc. (FB) shares have jump down -2.61% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 11.79% against 9.1%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 38% this quarter and then jump 40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 24.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $23.49 Billion as predicted by 37 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 37 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $25.3 Billion by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $17.74 Billion and $17.4 Billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 32.5% and then jump by 45.4% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 50.8%. While earnings are projected to return 57% in 2021, the next five years will return 21.5% per annum.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)’s Biggest Investors

Facebook, Inc. insiders own 0.63% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 79.77%, with the float percentage being 80.27%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 3730 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 182.86 Million shares (or 7.6% of all shares), a total value of $49.95 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 159.66 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.64% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $43.61 Billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Facebook, Inc. (FB) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 67,424,503 shares. This amounts to just over 2.8 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $17.66 Billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 49.32 Million, or about 2.05% of the stock, which is worth about $12.92 Billion.