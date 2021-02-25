During the last session, eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)’s traded shares were 1,505,612, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.18. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $65.79, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.69% or $2.34. The 52-week high for the EXPI share is $90, that puts it down -36.8% from that peak though still a striking +95.04% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.26. The company’s market capitalization is $9.2 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.05 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.98 Million shares over the past three months.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (EXPI) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. EXPI has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.07.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI): Trading Information

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (EXPI) registered a 3.69% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.1% in intraday trading to $73.18 this Monday, Feb 22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.77%, and it has moved by 27.85% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 108.46%. The short interest in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) is 3.19 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.61 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $61.5, which implies a decline of -6.52% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $26.5 and $96.5 respectively. As a result, EXPI is trading at a discount of 46.68% off the target high and -59.72% off the low.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (EXPI) projections and forecasts

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $521.8 Million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $465.39 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $274.02 Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 90.4%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 60.8% in 2021, the next five years will return 10% per annum.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)’s Biggest Investors

eXp World Holdings, Inc. insiders own 56.16% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 19.75%, with the float percentage being 45.04%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 198 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 8.19 Million shares (or 13.43% of all shares), a total value of $258.48 Million in shares.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.78 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.19% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $119.19 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (EXPI) shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund owns about 2,351,944 shares. This amounts to just over 3.86 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $49.85 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.57 Million, or about 2.57% of the stock, which is worth about $31.64 Million.